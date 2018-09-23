BATES, Robert W.

BATES - Robert W. Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 22, 2018, loving son of William and Joanne (nee Pound) Bates; dear brother of Michele (Raymond Jr.) Rutkowski and the late Tracy Bates; cherished uncle of Hannah, Raymond III and Kristin; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com