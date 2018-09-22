'Shots fired' call leads to arrest on West Avenue

A West Side man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police responded to a 911 “shots fired” call Friday night.

Northwest District police said George Tefft, 27, threw a handgun into the grass outside his home on West Avenue, near Breckenridge Street. Both the gun and a shell casing were recovered, officers said, adding that the serial number on the gun was defaced.

Tefft also was charged with reckless endangerment.