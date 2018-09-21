Share this article

print logo

Play to Watch: Vikings safety blitz

| Published

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have to contend with overload safety blitzes against Minnesota very similar to what he faced against the Los Angeles Chargers. Vikings All-Pro safety Harrison Smith sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) in a 4-on-3 overload blitz in Week 1.

The 49ers running back properly picked up the most inside blitzer (the linebacker). Garoppolo was looking at Marquise Goodwin (11), who was open. But Harrison was too fast on the blitz. Tight end George Kittle was the hot read and was open in the flat, covered by defensive end Danielle Hunter (99). But that's a tough, split-second decision for the quarterback to make.

Vikings Safety Blitz

Mark Gaughan – Mark Gaughan has been a sports writer at The Buffalo News for 35 years. He covers the Bills and the NFL and is a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America, as well as a past selector for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
There are no comments - be the first to comment