Play to Watch: Vikings safety blitz

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have to contend with overload safety blitzes against Minnesota very similar to what he faced against the Los Angeles Chargers. Vikings All-Pro safety Harrison Smith sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) in a 4-on-3 overload blitz in Week 1.

The 49ers running back properly picked up the most inside blitzer (the linebacker). Garoppolo was looking at Marquise Goodwin (11), who was open. But Harrison was too fast on the blitz. Tight end George Kittle was the hot read and was open in the flat, covered by defensive end Danielle Hunter (99). But that's a tough, split-second decision for the quarterback to make.