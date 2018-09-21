MATUSZEWSKI, Mildred "Millie" (Cwiklinski)

September 19, 2018, age 92 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. "Gene" Matuszewski; dearest mother of Caroline (Roger) Preston, Melvin (Linda), Paul (Leonora) and Glenn (Margaret) Matuszewski; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, September 22 from 10 AM - 1 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) where Funeral Services will follow visitation at 1 PM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mrs. Matuszewski was an avid bowler and served as president and treasurer for her local bowling association, enjoyed traveling and fishing. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com