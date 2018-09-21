HSBC donates $10,000 for student construction training program

HSBC has increased its support for BEGREEN P-TECH, a "school-within-a-school" concept at McKinley High School that prepares students for jobs in "green" construction.

The bank is providing a $10,000 grant to pay for technical equipment specific to HVAC, carpentry and plumbing, along with safety gear. The grant is in addition to the $2,500 HSBC gave to the program to buy construction kits during the previous school year.

HSBC employees will also volunteer time with the students, sharing insights on personal finance and succeeding in school and work.

BEGREEN is short for the Buffalo Employment Green and Renewable Energy Education Network, and P-TECH is short for Pathways in Technology Early High School. BEGREEN debuted in September 2016 and consists of 70 students.