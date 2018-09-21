Fashion Friday: Meet Jeremy Besch from Park School of Buffalo

Name: Jeremy Besch, 43.

Who he is: Head of school at the Park School of Buffalo in Snyder since July. The Buffalo native began as an English teacher at Park in 2003 and has served as dean of students, head of Upper School (grades 9 to 12) and assistant head of school. An outdoor enthusiast, he is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, Canisius College and Daemen College, where he earned a master’s degree in Executive Leadership and Change. He is a volunteer speaker for Leadership Buffalo on diversity and equity issues. He and his wife, Rebecca, have two sons, Calvin and Fox, both of whom attend Park.

What he is wearing: Corduroy sport coat from Lauren by Ralph Lauren; blue-and-white checked shirt by Arrow; orange bow tie custom-made for Park School (orange and brown are the school colors); bright green pants from Gap; D-ring orange fabric belt; orange fox-theme socks; Dr. Martens oxfords; Fossil watch, and a beaded Kuimira bracelet representing independence, determination and courage. His late niece, Kelsey, made them for other patients and their families at the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center when she was fighting brain cancer.

Signature pieces: Everything he is wearing. “It’s how I dress now,” he said.

Fashion statement: “I work in a school. I try to wear bright colors. School should be a joyous place.”

About his watch: “It’s automatic self-winding. It’s not a smartwatch. I like watches, bicycles, mechanical things.”

Last thing he bought: The reduced-price corduroy sport coat he’s wearing.

In the market for: “I never intentionally go shopping, but if I see something neat I'll pick it up. I’ll look at outlets, sales and thrift shops. I like things that last a long time so I don’t go shopping much.”

