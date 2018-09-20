Parker's closes to the public, will move fish and chips shop to Wheatfield

Parker's Great British Institution, a food manufacturer on South Park Avenue that has been home to several quirky Britain-themed concepts, has closed to the public.

The facility, which manufactures and ships British delicacies across the country, has closed Parker's Proper Fish & Chips and will relocate the restaurant to the former Summit Mall in the spring, according to owner Damian Parker. The Northtowns location will be closer to the bulk of the restaurant's regular customers, he said.

Another project designed for the public has also been nixed. Parker's had begun building a replica of a British high street in vacant space inside its warehouse, a quaint row of British shops to serve the British expat tourists that regularly traveled to the complex.

That was never completed, but Parker's is in the process of building a virtual version of that marketplace with UK's High Street, an online marketplace which will support vendors from around the world. That platform is expected to launch next week.

Parker's has outsourced much of the food manufacturing that was done at the facility to other companies around the country, with about 40 percent of production remaining on South Park Avenue. The production operations currently has about 10 employees.

Pitch Bar, a soccer-themed pub overlooking a regulation soccer field on the site, closed more than a year ago.

The remaining vacant space at the facility is being leased.

The company, then known as English Pork Pie Co., embarked on a $1.2 million expansion in 2012, projecting it would increase its workforce by 50 people.