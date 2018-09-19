Letter: Collins is convinced of his own greatness

Rep. Chris Collins’ abrupt reversal to stay in the race for the 27th congressional district after being indicted on insider trading is a prime example of the financial crisis of 2008. In the 2008 financial crisis you had many banks and financial institutions being bailed out from their own reckless and ruinous behavior by public money, i.e., the government.

The financial crisis of 2008 typified the egregious pattern of privatizing any and all financial gain while socializing any and all financial loss. The mantra of that day was that everyone was “too big to fail.”

So now Chris Collins is eager to enjoy the remnants of the 2008 financial crisis and doesn’t want to fall on his own sword but instead wants every voter of the 27th congressional district to fall on theirs. Politicians like Chris Collins, Republican or Democrat, all believe that they’re “too congressional to fail.”

As Yogi Berra once said, “It’s deja vu, all over again!”

Matthew R. Powenski

Buffalo