Buffalo Startup Weekend names winners

An entrant called T.I.L.T. took first place in the Buffalo Startup Weekend competition.

The annual event aims to develop ideas for new businesses over a 54-hour span, culminating in pitches to judges. T.I.L.T. (short for This is Like That) consisted of Dan Gigante, Luke Jezioro, Peter Cimino and Nicholas Cimino. The concept involves recommending new places to try, such as bars and restaurants, based on familiar places someone already knows and loves.

The second-place entrant was Quicly, described as a solar-powered, wireless navigation buddy that works with familiar maps apps. Third place went to Uncoded, which integrates coding skills and good communication.

The top teams won prize packages designed to encourage them to pursue their ideas beyond the weekend.