Pastors to meet with lawmakers, law enforcement about East Side safety

City of Buffalo lawmakers and local law enforcement officials are set to meet Wednesday in a closed-door session with clergy members to talk about issues affecting residents in Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Tuesday announced that he will be among those scheduled to attend the 11:30 a.m. meeting in the atrium at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave. Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood and Common Council members are also scheduled to be at the meeting.

Among the issues to be discussed will be the upsurge in violence and how to keep neighborhoods safe, Flynn said.

A news conference will be held on the steps of the church after the closed door meeting ends at 12:30 p.m., Flynn said.