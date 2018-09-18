Subscribe Today
Prep Talk Photos of the Week: Sept. 10-16
Canisius' Joe Jamison runs up the middle against Aquinas' Jason Smart for a first down in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius' Joel Nicholas fumbles the ball and is recovered by Aquinas' Joe DeBonis in the first quarter at Stransky Complex on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius' Jack Westemeier is tackled after catching a pass in front of Aquinas player Damon Montogmery in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius' Eli Hagg sacks Aquinas player Tyler Szalkowski for a loss in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius head coach Rich Robbins gives his team a pregame speech in the locker room on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lancaster takes the field for the start of the game at Williamsville North High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville North's Zaire Leonard catches a 55-yard touchdown pass over Lancaster's Ethan Jurkowski in the second quarter at Williamsville North High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville North takes the field for the start of the game at Williamsville North High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lancaster's Jason Mansell throws a pass in the first quarter at Williamsville North High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Pioneer's Mike Rigerman had five touchdowns and 279 yards of rushing, pictured at at Pioneer High School on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Hamburg's Matt Fumerell recovers an onside kick in the first quarter at Hamburg high school in Hamburg,on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Hamburg's Spencer Dix drags Niagara Wheatfield's Antonio Conklin for a first down in the first quarter at Hamburg high school in Hamburg,on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield's Bryson Solomon rushes for a long gain over Hamburg's Nick Hefner in the second quarter at Hamburg high school in Hamburg, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Hamburg's Matt Fumerell recovers an onside kick in the first quarter at Hamburg high school, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Hamburg's fans put away their umbrellas after the rain stopped and the sun came out in the first quarter at Hamburg High School on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
High school sports are a big part of the Western New York community, and Buffalo News photographers capture game action every week. Here are some of the highlights.
Prep Talk Photos of the Week: 2018-19 season begins
Prep Talk: The latest high school sports coverage
