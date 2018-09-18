DANIELSON, Rev. Olav "Dan"

Engineer and Pastor, July 16, 1923 to August 27, 2018. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Reverend Olav Danielson graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn with the degree of Bachelor of Civil Engineering. World War II interrupted college studies and Mr. Danielson served with the 26th Infantry Division - 3rd Army in France, Germany and Czechoslovakia as a combat infantryman. Graduating in 1949, Danielson began a 30-year career with Union Carbide Corporation in Niagara Falls, NY, Cleveland, OH and New York City, beginning as a student engineer and retiring as Manager of Major Engineering Design and Construction projects. His work took him to many United States locations, as well as to Europe, Canada, Mexico and Asia. Beginning a new career in 1977, Mr. Danielson attended Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC and was ordained in the United Methodist Church. He later served churches in Lewiston and Buffalo, NY, and after a second retirement, Naples, Florida. Mr. Danielson married Edna Hyllestad in 1946 (deceased 2004) and together had five children: Steve of Interlaken, NY, Judith Panetta (deceased), Robert (deceased), Karen Triska (Jerry), Broken Arrow of Oklahoma and Rev. Richard (Leroy) Honeoye, of NY, as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In 2010, Mr. Danielson entered into a life partnership with Dorothy M. Rowley at Salem UCC Doylestown, PA and they lived together at Pine Run Community, Doylestown unit illness signaled a change. Mr. Danielson moved to Broken Arrow, OK in April of 2016 to be near family while Dorothy remained close to hers in Pennsylvania. Family and friends may attend at Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY 14108. Rev. Danielson will be interred at North Ridge Cemetery in Cambria, NY alongside his wife of 59 years. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St,. Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com.