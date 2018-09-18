Catholic Charities adds two members to its board

Catholic Charities of Buffalo has added two new members to its board of trustees.

Patricia Fogarty, an Allegany County assistant public defender, and Sister Regina Murphy, director of the Research and Planning Department for the Catholic Diocese, were elected to three year terms.

Fogarty served on the board from 2007 to 2016, and is a longtime volunteer for the annual appeal. A longtime resident of Allegany County, she has a long history of civic activity and service on the boards of Allegany County United Way and Southern Tier Traveling Teacher.

Murphy was recently appointed as chancellor in the diocese. She also was a high school teacher and administrator before joining the diocese in 1988.

Catholic Charities chief executive officer Dennis C. Walczyk said the new members bring a significant amount of experience in leadership, commitment and service.