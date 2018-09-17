Tax prep volunteers needed to help Niagara County residents

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Niagara and the Niagara County Financial Literacy Coalition are looking for volunteers to help low-income Niagara County residents file their tax returns for free in Niagara Falls and Lockport.

No experience is necessary. Volunteers will receive free tax prep training, which will take place in December. Tax professionals can also use the volunteer hours toward continuing education credits.

The tax prep will take place this winter, but the organizations are asking volunteers to get in touch by Oct. 1.

To volunteer or for more information, call 771-3255 or email noelle.carter@cccsbuffalo.org.