OVERHOLT, Arlene M.

OVERHOLT - Arlene M. Of Alden, NY, September 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Earl Overholt; dear mother of John (Ninfa) Walsh, Bonita Walsh, Janice (Joseph) Heisel, Beverly (Mark) Towery and Kevin (Dina) Walsh. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held with interment in Bradford Cemetery, Bradford, NY. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com