KNODEL, Keith A.

KNODEL - Keith A. September 13, 2018. Dear father of Brook (Heather) and Cort (Beth) Knodel.

Loving grandfather of Doyle and Logan Knodel. Son of the late William and Betty (Westphal) Knodel. Brother of Wayne (Margaret) Knodel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday from 11-1PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will follow at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Southtowns YMCA. Keith was the owner of The Dura Plating, Inc.