KALETA, Mary Ann (Baldwin)

Of East Aurora, NY. September 11, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Francis Kaleta; dearest mother of Susan (Harry) Mayers; grandmother of Harry Mayers (Heather Lazickas) and Alex Mayers; daughter of the late George R. and Elleanor B. (Goatsey) Baldwin; dear sister of George (Kathleen) and the late Arthur (June) Baldwin; also survived by many relatives and friends. An artist her entire life, she touched many lives with wit, humor, and a charming personality. She was "artist-in-residence" at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library from 1947-1957 and from 1963-1984, when she retired. In 1973, she made headlines when she was disqualified from jury duty because she didn't own a dress. She later served on jury duty wearing slacks after the law was changed due to her publicity. A long ago favorite at the Allentown Art Festival, with her wire sculpture and prints, she won awards in graphics, sculpture, and painting locally, and in graphics and printing nationally. She lived a long, happy life, surrounded by people she loved. Mary Ann and her family ask you to remember her in your hearts and prayers. No prior visitation. A gathering in Mary Ann's memory will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com