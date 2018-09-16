GALLIVAN, Carolyn Grace (Funk)

July 12, 2018; wife of the late Richard S.F. Gallivan; mother of Judith (late William) Dufty, Susan, Richard (Kathleen), Constance (Sam) Hoyt and Brian (Mary) and the late Elizabeth Anne Gallivan; grandmother of Grace Soave, Peter Dufty, Daniel Gallivan, Cara (Brad) Karelitz, Michael and Brian Gallivan, Clayton and Griffin Hoyt and Emily and Faith Gallivan; great-grandmother of Cole and Wyatt Soave and Zachary Karelitz; sister of Virginia (late William) Wineberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life from 11:30 AM-2 PM at the Saturn Club, 977 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. All are invited. Mrs. Gallivan was a Sheehan Memorial Hospital Board Member and Past President, Junior League of Buffalo Past President and recipient of the Susan Reid Green Award for Outstanding Member, Seton Guild Past President, Zonta Club of Buffalo, Board Member, Past President and recipient of the Zontian of the Year Award, Friends of Buffalo Psychiatric Center Past President, Shea's Spotlight Committee Board Member, Buffalo Federation of Women's Clubs Board Member, Mt. St. Joseph Academy Board Member and Past President, Holy Angels Academy Board Member, Associate Member Buffalo Canoe Club, member Erie County Commission to Prevent Recidivism, United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, Director of Volunteer Services. Arrangements by Thomas H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, www.thmccarthyfh.com