Chargers' QB Rivers thinks Bills rookie QB Allen has 'right mindset'

Philip Rivers had a quick conversation with Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen after the Los Angeles Chargers beat Buffalo 31-20 Sunday at New Era Field.

"I was just telling him, 'It's your first start of a long career. You're only going to improve,' " Chargers quarterback Rivers told reporters after the game. "Each and every week, he's going to improve."

Rivers, who is in his 15th season in the NFL, met Allen last year. On Sunday, they played against each other. Rivers completed 23 of 27 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Allen completed 18 of 33 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

"One thing he's got is he can throw it a long way," Rivers said. "I know he has a great passion for the game. There's going to be some ups and downs, there always is."

Rivers said the hardest parts of becoming an NFL quarterback are adjusting to the speed of the game and the details.

"It's just a small difference between it being a good throw or just a little behind him and you’re punting," Rivers said. "How quick things happen in the red zone, the difference in 'Gosh, I wish I got to my check down.' I think just the details. There’s just not second chances like there was in college with guys wide open all the time, like there was in college or high school.

"It’s just the little details, that difference is 'Well, I played pretty good, but we lost by three because we missed this, this and this.' I think he has the right mindset."