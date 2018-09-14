Letter: Church has a strange idea of what is correct

Does no one but myself find irony in the “principles” of Catholic Charities which prevent placing children in loving gay families, while the “principles” of the church itself, including its bishops and perhaps even the pope, are flexible enough to allow priests who abuse children sexually to hide from their victims and move elsewhere to harvest new ones?

The obvious fact is that such “principles” work against the welfare of everyone else and facilitate cruelty and corruption.

In both cases, children are the victims.

Robert Dentan

Buffalo