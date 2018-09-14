Channel 2 news: Javad replaced, reporter Barnes exits

It’s been six months since WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) sports anchor-reporter Jonah Javad left the station to work in Dallas without a replacement being named.

Now comes word from Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner that J.T. Messinger, who has worked off-camera in the news and sports departments, is taking Javad’s roster spot in the sports department.

Toellner said Messinger is a multimedia journalist and that most of his work in sports will be off-camera. But he also will show up on-camera on occasion.

Inquiring minds want to know? Where has Channel 2 morning reporter Stephanie Barnes been?

Toellner reports that Barnes decided to leave the station after her contract ran out.

The primetime Emmys are given out Monday night on NBC, but the creative arts portion of the TV awards were given out last weekend. And one Western New Yorker was a winner. Thomas "Scott" Reuther, a 1992 graduate of Tonawanda High School who also is a graduate of Buffalo State College, received an Emmy for his work as the supervising editor for the Netflix series “Queer Eye.”

The award was for outstanding picture editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program. An edited version of the creative arts portion of the Emmy is televised at 8 p.m. Saturday on cable’s FXX.

The big winners last weekend were NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (six wins), the NBC live musical special “Jesus Christ Superstar” (five wins) and CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (five wins honoring the program featuring the late Bourdain).

Among the “SNL” wins was one for music and lyrics for the song “Come Back Barack,” performed by Chance the Rapper.

If you missed Wednesday night’s results program, the Angel City Chorale was eliminated from NBC's “America’s Got Talent” after reaching the semifinals. That’s the Los Angeles choir that had at least five members from Western New York.

A Reminder: Tom McCarthy will do play-by-play and Steve Beuerlein will be the analyst for the Buffalo Bills home opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. The announcers for the first four Bills games were announced a few weeks ago.

Finally, some good news for Buffalo as a TV market. It moved up one spot from No. 53 in the country to No. 52, switching places with Providence.