City considers sale of waterfront land to Ciminelli at more than 40 percent off

Just over a month after approving plans for Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.'s West End townhome project at Waterfront Village, city officials are now considering whether to sell the developer the land it needs – but at a bargain-basement price.

At the recommendation of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, the Buffalo Common Council is reviewing a request to approve the sale to the developer of 2.4 acres of prime real estate for $1.3 million. That's a 41 percent discount from the original agreement at $2.2 million.

The deal includes a profit-sharing arrangement in which the city also would get one-third of all net revenues above $18.3 million that are generated from the sale of the 20 new townhouse units.

But to equal the $900,000 discount in the upfront price, those excess proceeds would have to reach $2.7 million, for a total of $21 million in sales value – or $1.05 million per townhouse.

The discount was negotiated after Ciminelli revised its project significantly in recent months to appease neighbors, going from a mixture of townhouses and a four-story condominium building to an all-townhouse plan. The company had argued that those modifications would affect its expenses and returns, especially since it cut the number of units from its original 31 in response to complaints that the project was too big for the site. As a result, the project is now 100,000 square feet smaller in size, said Ciminelli spokeswoman Anne Duggan.

"The reduction in purchase price is in direct correlation to that reduction in density and square footage," she said.

The property at 240-260 Lakefront Blvd. is currently held by BURA, which has overseen the decades-long development of Waterfront Village. The L-shaped site is adjacent to the existing Portside, Marina Park, Rivermist and Admiral's Walk condominiums.

The Council's Community Development Committee reviewed the BURA proposal on Tuesday but made no recommendation to the full Council. A public hearing will be scheduled before a vote is held.

If the Common Council approves the sale, the contract would go to the BURA board – led by Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown – for final approval. The townhouse project was already approved by the Buffalo Planning Board on July 30, despite vocal opposition from some residents of the Waterfront Village, who complained that the proposed complex would block their water views.

The project has been in the works for several years, since BURA issued a request-for-proposals for one of the last major waterfront parcels. But the neighbors' resistance delayed it for several more months, while Ciminelli officials worked to finally address a series of 10 objections from the Waterfront Village Advisory Council, which represents 367 homes and 750 residents.

Critics objected to the height of the buildings, insisted on fewer new units, fretted about landscaping and parking, and demanded that the buildings be set back further from existing developments, the road and especially the water. In the end, the developer met nine of the demands in full, while seeking to compromise on the 10th – the setback from the water.

Ciminelli now plans to spend $20 million to construct four structures on the grassy land. One building, stretching toward the water, would have eight townhouses, while the other three would have four units each.

Each townhouse would be three stories or 38 feet, six inches in height, with an integrated two-car garage, as well as balconies and patios. Nineteen of them would be 3,300 square feet in size, while a single unit on the end of one of the buildings, closest to the water, would be larger, at 4,590 square feet. That last unit in particular had sparked criticism from neighbors, who called it out of scale while urging Ciminelli to shrink it so the views of 17 existing property owners would not be harmed.