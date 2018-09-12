LINDER, Celia S.

LINDER - Celia S. Of Buffalo, NY, passed September 11, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edward Linder. Devoted mother of Elizabeth, Peter (Jennifer), Rabbi John (Nancy) and Catherine (Brian) Spencer. Loving grandmother of David, Zachary, Shawn, Benjamin and Nathaniel. Sister of the late Dr. Samuel (late Joan) Shatkin and Paul Shatkin. Sister-in-law of Deeney Shatkin. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Friday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Temple Beth Zion or a charity of their choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC Family guest book at amherstmemorialchapel.com