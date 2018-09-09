POTEMPA, Joyce (Shanahan)

September 3, 2018. Wife of the late Louis G. Potempa, Jr.; dear mother of Diane (Edmond) Birdwell, Dawn (Brian) DeMorrow, Susan (Robert) Heiss, Michael Potempa, and Jacqueline (Anthony) Edwards; grandmother of Robert, Kelly, Gregory, Lydia, Melinda, Andrea, Shannon, and Lucas; great-grandmother of Keller and Reid; sister of Jacquelyn Shanahan and the late Judith Suhr; also survived by nieces and nephews. Joyce was a member of Infant of Prague Church. Services to be announced at a later date. Donations to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com