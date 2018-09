WALDRON, Lottie (Jankiewicz)

September 6, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Tess (Jim) Szelest; dear sister of Jennie Gajewski, Rose Lysarz and Stan Jankiewicz. No prior visitation. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, Saturday at 12:30PM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com