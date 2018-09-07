Vic Carucci's Take Five: Clock starts ticking on Nathan Peterman

Here are my five takes on Sunday’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium:

1. How long does Nathan Peterman get to be the Bills' starting quarterback?

The question will hover for awhile. That's how it is when the understudy is the franchise-QB-in-waiting.

Peterman's every throw will be heavily scrutinized, no doubt unfairly at times, because there just isn't any escaping the reality that he's a placeholder. As the seventh overall pick of the draft, Josh Allen is going to get the No. 1 job. The Bills' decision-makers don't think he's ready yet, but they will at some point. For now, that determination is partly going to be based on practice snaps, but more likely come down to how Peterman performs.

If he struggles badly against the Ravens, whose defense is capable of making the most established quarterbacks struggle, his starting stint could very well last one game. If he's great, he stays put. Sean McDermott knows enough not to slap any long-term label on Peterman's status, especially with a treacherous stretch that includes five road trips in the first seven weeks.

It's crucial for Peterman to play within himself. He can't allow the feeling that he must do something special to delay the inevitable consume him to where it becomes a distraction and leads to mistakes. He needs to do what he does best: efficiently operate a rhythm-based passing attack in which he delivers the ball quickly without forcing anything and seeking only the best matchups to exploit.

The Ravens' ultra-opportunistic defense, which led the NFL in takeaways last season with 22 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries, is too good to allow him to squeeze the ball through tight windows.

2. Brian Daboll needs to put together a masterful game plan.

That might be asking a lot in his first game as the Bills' offensive coordinator, but it could very well be the only way Buffalo can swipe a victory.

Don "Wink" Martindale, the Ravens' defensive coordinator, will be utilizing his typical array of complex blitz packages, sending pass rushers after Peterman from all angles. Martindale does a superb job of mixing up fronts and using "simulated" pressure, which can be every bit as disruptive as the real thing. He also excels at disguising coverages.

Daboll needs to help Peterman, first, with a run-heavy game plan. He has to give his offensive line a chance to gain some confidence and momentum early. The more the linemen show they can win physical battles up front, the better off they'll be.

Daboll also figures to use a good deal of quick, short throws that take advantage of the defense's aggressiveness and serve as an extension of the running game. In addition, he has to employ chip blocks whenever possible as part of the effort to keep Peterman upright.

3. LeSean McCoy is determined to make up for the embarrassment of his 58-yard rushing performance on 16 carries in the 2016 opener at Baltimore.

At 30, that won't be easy, especially after a preseason in which he dealt with a sore groin that has bothered him at other times during his previous three seasons with the Bills and an offseason dominated by allegations that he had a role in his ex-girlfriend being attacked in a home invasion of a house McCoy owns in Georgia.

Coach Sean McDermott, General Manager Brandon Beane and co-owners Terry and Kim Pegula have stuck behind McCoy. So have his teammates, who named him a co-captain.

The key is whether McCoy's line can show its love by giving him a bit of running room. That will be a mammoth task given the considerable size, strength and talent of the interior of the Ravens' defensive line.

Ryan Groy's reward for beating out Russell Bodine for the Bills' starting center job is a day of toiling with nose tackle Michael Pierce, one of the best run-stuffers in the NFL. Groy will need as much help as he can get from his guards, Vlad Ducasse and John Miller, while avoiding holding penalties. The same goes for the rest of the line.

4. The Bills have to hope they see an immediate payoff from the big free-agent money they spent on defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, because he's likely going to have to earn it if they're to avoid being stomped by the Ravens' power-oriented run game.

Although there are questions at some of the interior positions on the Ravens' line, the one player they'll have is one of the very best guards in the game in All-Pro Marshall Yanda, who is back on the right side after missing all of last season with a broken ankle. Lotulelei was signed for his ability to be physical and athletic, but he can't do it alone. How much help he gets from Kyle Williams, who has been practicing with a big wrap around his injured knee, is hard to tell. Either way, rookie Harrison Phillips has to be a major contributor.

Another rookie, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, has the off-the-charts talent. How soon his ability to comprehend and properly react to all he sees across the line catches up with that is anyone's guess. But he, as well as his fellow linebackers, must be stout against Alex Collins, who is tough to bring down once he builds up a head of steam.

5. You average a pathetic 5.7 yards per pass, you're going to face some serious competition to keep your job as a starting quarterback.

That was the situation with which Joe Flacco dealt in training camp, after the Ravens made Lamar Jackson their first-round draft pick. Flacco responded with an excellent preseason, although it's no given he'll perform at the same level now that the games count.

The Bills certainly have the ability to give Flacco fits with as strong a secondary as any in the NFL. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and cornerback Tre'Davious White (the other starting corner will be either Vontae Davis or Phillip Gaines) are nowhere near as bad as they looked in being torched by Andy Dalton in the third preseason game against Cincinnati.

But they'll need some help from the pass rush. This would be a good time for Jerry Hughes to show he's better than the ordinary player he has been the past few seasons. The Bills also are hoping free-agent pickup Trent Murphy, who has been bothered by a sore groin, can regain the dominant form he showed before missing all of last season in Washington with a knee injury.