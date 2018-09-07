Tailor Made Music Festival announces headliner, fan voting process

The phrase "tailor made" is typically used when a designer makes a piece of clothing specially suited for a customer.

In the case of the Tailor Made Music Festival, which will run for a second year at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 outside Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.), the term applies to fan-selected bands that will grace the bill. Early-bird tickets cost $45 general admission, $80 for VIP. More details here.

Festival organizer Fanbassador, founded by Buffalo music promoter Chris Ring, announced 19-year-old Chicago rapper Juice Wrld would headline the event, with the rest of the performers determined through a voting process here. With the concert roughly five weeks away, the turnaround time will be tight to fill out the lineup.

Last year, hip-hop artists Travis Scott and 2 Chainz were the headliners, while fans voted for five other national performers: Smokepurpp, Keys N Krates, PNB Rock, Waka Flocka Flame and DVBBS. The festival was held at Canalside for the first year; RiverWorks represents a slight change of direction.

Known for breakout hits such as "All Girls are the Same," "Legends" and "Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld - whose name was inspired by Tupac - rose from the mire of SoundCloud over the last three years.

Earning the label "Best New Music" from Pitchfork, Juice Wrld's "All Girls are the Same" is emblematic of much of his catalog.

"Juice is a feelings-first tragedian who writes ballads about falling fast for girls and then falling out of love with them even faster, or losing them altogether," wrote Pitchfork contributor Sheldon Pearce.

