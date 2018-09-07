Sibling rivalry fuels Williamsville East soccer stars

Joseph “Trey” Buscaglia III, leading scorer and senior captain for the Williamsville East boys soccer team, not only competes against his opponents when he’s on the field.

He’s also trying to get the best of his younger sister, Bella.

“It’s a little family rivalry,” Trey said. “We come home and we see how many goals we scored, who had more, or whose team is racking up more points. It’s fun.”

“And last year,” Bella quipped, “I won.”

Trey Buscaglia scored 17 goals in leading the Flames to their first ECIC II division title since 2013 and was the only non-senior selected to the 16-player All-Western New York first team.

Meanwhile, Bella Buscaglia netted 19 goals for Williamsville East’s division champion and Section VI Class A-1 finalist girls team. She was the only freshman to make first-team All-WNY.

“Seeing my sister’s name on there as a freshman was unbelievable,” Trey said.

So far this season, Trey has an early lead in the Buscaglia sibling scoring race with nine goals and three assists during the boys team’s 5-0 start. Bella has scored three goals with two assists for the girls, who are 2-0 entering Thursday’s match at Sweet Home.

“If he gets goals, it gives me motivation to keep scoring,” Bella said.

Trey believes growing up as the only girl in a family with three brothers helped Bella develop the physicality to dominate high school soccer at a young age. “She knows how to play tough and gritty,” he added.

The older brother also set the path for his sister in the game.

The Buscaglias were a gymnastics family before Trey chose to devote himself to soccer. Father Joe was a member of the Junior National Olympic Team in 1990 and a USA national vaulting champion in 1991. He coached teams at Williamsville South and Stumpf’s Gymnastics, and he is now a Williamsville East assistant. Mother Margaret coaches at Maryvale, with aunt Shanna and uncle Michael at Sweet Home.

Trey won a state title competing for Stumpf’s at age 12 and gymnastics training helped him build strength that benefitted him as a youth soccer player. But eventually, he realized, “I was good at both sports, but my favorite was soccer. I liked playing it, the environment of it, way better than gymnastics. I had a passion for it.”

“He was the first one that dropped out” of gymnastics, Bella said, “and from there, we all did.”

Though he no longer competes in gymnastics, Trey is still inspired by his father’s coaching. “Every time I go on the field I think of what my dad would say,” Trey said. “He worked me so hard and motivates me to play the best that I can.”

Trey was introduced to soccer by another uncle, Frank Butcher, who brought him into youth programs in North Tonawanda that started players at age 4, younger than many other clubs in the area.

Butcher now coaches the boys team at Grand Island and the FC Buffalo semi-professional team.

“If there was any player in Western New York that I could insert onto my team, it’s Trey,” Butcher said. “I think he’s the favorite for player of the year if he can continue his production level. He has all the tools you look for in a player.”

Jeff Librock has coached Williamsville East soccer for the better part of 39 years and rarely keeps sophomores on his varsity roster. He made an exception two years ago for Trey “because he can put the ball in the net from any angle,” the coach said. “The best skill to have.”

Trey responded by leading the team in scoring in his first varsity season and came back even better as a junior after playing for Global Premier Soccer in the offseason.

“Ever year he gets better because he plays all year-round,” Librock said. “He is just a workaholic with soccer 365 days, all the time.”

At about the same age he gave up gymnastics, Trey decided he also did not want to pursue the elite soccer academy route that would prevent him from playing in high school.

Having verbally committed last weekend to continue his career at Daemen College, Trey’s commitment to soccer is matched by his school spirit. He is one of three seniors appointed to lead the school’s Sea of Red student cheering section.

“Seeing other players and seeing other sports, it gives you motivation for your sport,” Trey said. “I try to go the extra step for that stuff. For the North (football) game, I painted my face red and all that.”

His role in the Sea of Red suits Trey because “he has a loud mouth,” his sister said. “On the field and off. He likes to scream, ‘Bella!’ But it gives me motivation, so I can’t complain about that.”

Bella displays the same determination and aggressiveness as her brother on the field.

“She’s just one of those kids that keeps working,” coach Chris Durr said. “Very level-headed, doesn’t get too excited, doesn’t get down, doesn’t get frustrated. She just keeps playing through things. And she’s physical."

“I’m sure she took a lot of Trey’s attributes and uses them,” Durr added.

While Williamsville East has enjoyed a recent baseball/softball dynasty in Minnesota Twins draft pick Charles Mack and his younger siblings Christy and Joe, neither Librock nor Durr can recall another brother-sister duo at once leading both of the Flames’ soccer teams.

“It’s unique,” Durr said. “I can’t remember one and this is my 23rd year coaching. We have brother-sister combinations that have played, but not two kids in the same family being the leading scorers and All-Western New Yorkers.”

Looking ahead, younger brother Luca is playing for the Flames’ JV as an eighth-grader and 10-year-old Nico is also a soccer player.

“Hopefully they follow in our footsteps,” Trey said, “and we can make our name.”