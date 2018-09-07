SHELVAY, Robert J. "Bob"

Of Hamburg, NY on September 4, 2018. Devoted Husband of the late Doris Marie Shelvay; loving father of Bonnie S. (Mark) Patton, Kirk A. (Darlene) Shelvay, Cheryl M. (Denny) Bohen, Deborah A. (Lori Law) Shelvay, and the late Gregory R. Shelvay; adored grandfather of Geoffrey Beckett, Sean Patton, Melanie Perez, Jonathan Patton, Kevin Patton, Emily Brill, Joshua Patton, Krista Shelvay, and Ryan Bohen; dear great-grandfather of 15; and uncle of Sharon (Bill) Gerred, Carolyn (Chris) Markiewicz, and the late Christine Scibetta. Friends will be received 4-8 PM, Friday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY (corner Rte 5 and Camp Rds), 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans in Robert's' memory. Online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com