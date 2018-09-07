Seven beers that use primarily local ingredients

Localvore beer drinkers who want to soak up what “local” means can consider the following possibilities during Buffalo Beer Week:

Wet Buffalo

Style: American pale ale.

American pale ale. Brewery: Rusty Nickel, 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca.

Rusty Nickel, 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca. Local ingredients: 99 percent from the state with Queen City Malts grains from Rochester, and hops from Alfredson's Hop Farm in Hamburg and Haunted Hops in the Finger Lakes.

99 percent from the state with Queen City Malts grains from Rochester, and hops from Alfredson's Hop Farm in Hamburg and Haunted Hops in the Finger Lakes. ABV: About 5.25 percent.

About 5.25 percent. When/where available: Seasonal, single batch will be released Sept. 14 and only be available in the taproom.

Seasonal, single batch will be released Sept. 14 and only be available in the taproom. Taste profile: A crushable, medium bodied APA made with whole-cone Cascade hops that lend refreshing, grassy flavor and mild bitterness. The profile is balanced by the bready, malt backbone that gives this beer its amber color.

Chinook wet hop series

Style: IPA in which hop cones are added after the beer boil.

IPA in which hop cones are added after the beer boil. Brewery: Woodcock Brothers, 638 Lake St., Wilson.

Woodcock Brothers, 638 Lake St., Wilson. Local ingredients: 90 percent Chinook hops from Niagara County, 60 percent Vienna malt from Niagara Malt.

90 percent Chinook hops from Niagara County, 60 percent Vienna malt from Niagara Malt. ABV: 5.8 percent.

5.8 percent. When/where it is available: In the taproom starting Sept. 8.

In the taproom starting Sept. 8. Taste profile: Citrus notes will lighten the bitterness in this and another seasonal beer to be available during Buffalo Beer Week, the Copper Wet Hop IPA.

Harvest Fest

Style: German Marzen Oktoberfest.

German Marzen Oktoberfest. Brewery: Windy Brew, 733 Route 20A, Strykersville.

Windy Brew, 733 Route 20A, Strykersville. Local ingredients: 90 percent grains from Sheldon Grain Company turned into Vienna, Munich and Pale malts at Niagara Malt; 100 percent hops from Hunter’s Valley Hops in Aurora.

90 percent grains from Sheldon Grain Company turned into Vienna, Munich and Pale malts at Niagara Malt; 100 percent hops from Hunter’s Valley Hops in Aurora. ABV: 5.5 percent.

5.5 percent. When/where it is available: In taproom and in taverns across region.

In taproom and in taverns across region. Taste profile: This beer is brewed in spring and cold-storage aged. It has a bright golden and copper hue, and is lightly toasted with a medium body and crisp, clean taste.

Vanilla Oatmeal Muffin Stout

Style: Oatmeal stout.

Oatmeal stout. Brewery: New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Local ingredients: 58 percent malts from Niagara Malt and New York Craft Malt, 100 percent Chinook hops from Vertical Vines in Town of Lockport.

58 percent malts from Niagara Malt and New York Craft Malt, 100 percent Chinook hops from Vertical Vines in Town of Lockport. ABV: 5 percent.

5 percent. When/where it is available: Special release in-house at 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

Special release in-house at 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Taste profile: Silky smooth chocolate and espresso coffee flavor with a warm earthy oat sweetness. Aromas of dark chocolate, coffee and oatmeal.

Frank

Style: American pale ale.

American pale ale. Brewery: Community Beer Works, 520 7 th St.

Community Beer Works, 520 7 St. Local ingredients: 20 percent Pilsner malt from Niagara Malt.

20 percent Pilsner malt from Niagara Malt. ABV: 4.6 percent.

4.6 percent. When/where it is available: Year-round in taproom and other taverns and retailers in region.

Year-round in taproom and other taverns and retailers in region. Taste profile: Mellow malt base showcases Zeus, Centennial and Zythos hops against a light, grainy sweetness. This beer has pine notes and a touch of citrus.

Double X-ING

Style: Imperial IPA.

Imperial IPA. Brewery: Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing, 8398 W. Main St., Westfield.

Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing, 8398 W. Main St., Westfield. Local ingredients: 55 percent Pale Ale malt from 1886 Malt House outside Syracuse; 60 percent Cascade and Cluster hops from Hanover Hops.

55 percent Pale Ale malt from 1886 Malt House outside Syracuse; 60 percent Cascade and Cluster hops from Hanover Hops. ABV: 7.5 percent.

7.5 percent. When/where it is available: Year-round in tasting room, regional taprooms and Western New York Wegmans.

Year-round in tasting room, regional taprooms and Western New York Wegmans. Taste profile: Strong malt backbone with balanced bitterness. The Torpedo-style dry hop gives this imperial IPA notes of pineapple, citrus, and fresh cut grass.

Interlocking IPA No. 3