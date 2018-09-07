Rise Collaborative to 'Freak Out' this Halloween at Town Ballroom

Halloween season is quickly approaching and the folks at Rise Collaborative are getting in on the action once again.

The Buffalo boosters will be taking over Town Ballroom (681 Main St.) for their annual spooky shindig, this year referred to as "Rise Halloween: The Freak Out!" at 9 p.m. Oct. 27.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the smooth-operating Vin DeRosa and his Vitamin D Dance Party, fully equipped with a proper brass section and turntables to go full measure on the Halloween groove.

Se2 Silent Disco will again be back, setting up shop in the Ballroom's intimate front space the Leopard Lounge for all of your personalized (and quiet) dance party needs. Party goers will have three channels of music to toggle between throughout the evening.

[Related: Smiles from the 2017 '90s Rise Again Halloween Party]

Early bird tickets $35 and are on sale through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or order by phone at 877-987-6487. First three drinks are on the house (I'm listening), while prizes will be dished out for best costume (individual and group).

Keep an eye on the party's event page for further info and updates.