Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 7, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A musical observation from singer and songwriter Buddy Holly, born on this date in 1936, “Drunk man/ Street car/ Foot slipped/ There you are ...”

HARD DAY’S NIGHT – British Invasion, a Beatles cover band, is joined by the group Acoustica for a free concert from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., Williamsville. Food will be available, along with door prizes and a raffle.

HUNGRY? – The Friday fish fry returns from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Hank Nowak AMVETS Post 45, 3071 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. Battered, breaded or broiled fish is $11, including sides. Other fish dishes and a children’s menu also are available.

The First Volunteer Fire Co. of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz, holds its monthly chowder and baked goods sale at 11 a.m. Saturday. Chowder is $4 a quart, $1.50 a bowl. Containers are 50 cents, or bring your own.

CHICKEN AND MORE – Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Road, Getzville, holds a treasure sale Saturday. Early birds get in for $3 at 8 a.m. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. BW’s barbecue chicken is available from noon to 3 p.m. for $10, take-out only.

St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 500 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, holds a basket raffle and chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with drawings at 3. For info, call 694-0540.

Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, serves a chicken dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $10 advance, $11 at the door. There also are raffles and drink specials. For info, call 681-8387.

Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive near Sweet Home Road, Amherst, hosts its annual Chiavetta’s barbecue chicken dinner and theme basket raffle from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $12. For info, call 836-4868.

BE A WINNER – The Western New York Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, hosts a Sportsman’s Raffle from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $25 and includes food and beverages. For more info, call 674-8666.

St. Teresa’s Church in South Buffalo holds its eight annual Appliance and Electronics Raffle Saturday evening in the Parish Center, 33 Mineral Springs Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Raffle of 25 prizes starts at 7. Tickets are $25 and include pizza, beer, pop and snacks. Winners need not be present. For more info, call 822-0608, ext. 3.

