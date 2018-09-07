Post Time: Friday racing notebook

Saratoga and the Triple Crown season is behind us and it’s time to start focusing in on the Breeders’ Cup.

As we approach the quarter pole of the 2017 racing season, The News’ next stops will be first to Toronto next weekend for the Woodbine Mile and then onto the Breeders’ Cup in Louisville at Churchill Downs in early November to cover the Classic.

In between we’ll follow the Pennsylvania Derby as the last restricted 3-year-old race of the season. A Super Saturday at Belmont Park featuring the Jockey Club Gold Cup (run at the classic 1 ¼-mile distance), and the Awesome Again awaits at Santa Anita Park for the West Coast horses.

So here’s what we’re thinking about after the end of another successful meeting at Saratoga….

Last year the weather was the big star at Saratoga, with only a handful of days that washed races off the turf at the old Spa. This year 50 races were taken off the turf causing havoc with trying to get horses into the gate and trying to handicap off track races more often than not.

It’s hard to say who was the equine star of the meet, but on the human side, Chad Brown was the story. Setting a record for trainer wins with 46, he dominated the meet, bashing perennial trainer champ Todd Pletcher by an astounding 27 wins. Holy moly.

and , winning the Travers and Woodward, respectively, earning Grade 1 victories on the main track for the first time. If you like watching or betting on turf racing, the boutique Kentucky Downs meet is underway in Franklin, Ky., north of Nashville. Kentucky Downs’ showcase meet has three remaining dates, Saturday Sept. 8, Sunday Sept. 9, and Thursday Sept. 13. First post is 1:25 p.m. Central Time each day.

Here are the current probable entries for next Saturday’s Woodbine Mile, which looks to be a stellar field for one of Woodbine’s signature races (courtesy Woodbine Press Office):

EARLY LOOK AT THE GRADE 1 RICOH WOODBINE MILE (9)

Horse/Owner/Trainer/Jockey

Delta Prince / Stronach Stables / James Jerkens / Javier Castellano

Divisidero / Gunpowder Farms LLC / Kelly Rubley / Jevian Toledo

Good Samaritan / WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International,SF Racing LLC, Head of Plains Partners LLC / Bill Mott / Joel Rosario

Irish War Cry / Isabelle de Tomaso / Graham Motion / Jose Ortiz

La Sardane / Team Valor International / Neil Drysdale / Rafael Bejerano

Lord Glitters / Geoff & Sandra Turnbull / David O'Meara / Jamie Spencer

Mr Havercamp / Sean & Dorothy Fitzhenry / Catherine Day Phillips / Eurico da Silva

Stormy Antarctic / Mr. P K Siu / E.C.D Walker / TBD

Vanish / Eight Star Racing Stables Inc. / Vito Armata / Ademar Santos

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.