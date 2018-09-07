Week 1 Play to Watch: Ravens safety blitz

Nathan Peterman will have to watch out for unaccounted for blitzers off the edge against the Ravens. Baltimore blitzed defensive backs on 14 percent of pass plays last year, fourth most in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders. The Ravens allowed only 3.5 yards per pass on those DB-blitzing plays.

Here was a Week 5 play from last season on which the Ravens blitzed both safeties off the edge against Oakland quarterback EJ Manuel (3). Safeties Eric Weddle (32) and Tony Jefferson (23) came off the edge. Two linebackers dropped into underneath zones. Cornerback Brandon Carr (24) bailed into deep coverage at the snap. Raiders receiver Seth Roberts (10) was open before the linebacker could get into position, but Manuel needed to recognize the coverage and make a quick, anticipation throw. He didn't, and Jefferson made a sack for an 8-yard loss.