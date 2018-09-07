One local man 'winged it' for his marriage proposal

The National Buffalo Wing Festival has a lot to offer: Wing judging, wing bobbing and wing eating contests. Last Saturday, for the first time, visitors got to see a marriage proposal. (Video credit Charlie Callahan)

Sean McEvoy wanted to pop the question to his girlfriend, Sarah Lasky. Both help out at the wing fest and previously interned with Wing King Drew Cerza.

McEvoy coordinated it with Cerza, who brought emcee Nicholas Picholas and special guest Jason Tartick of “The Bachelorette” fame in on the surprise.

McEvoy was up on stage because Lasky arranged for Tartick to recognize his birthday. Picholas asked if McEvoy had a girlfriend who could join him for a picture with Tartick.

Then Tartick said, “Listen, when your girlfriend comes on stage, you do one of two things. The first thing you do is give her a rose and ask her if she’ll accept it. That’s how we live in my world.”

Lasky accepted the rose, and Cerza handed McEvoy a mic. McEvoy said: “I love you so much. This isn’t my strong suit, obviously, but we’ve been through so much together.”

The rest was drowned out by cheers as McEvoy got on one knee and opened a ring box.

The couple embraced as the crowd’s roar reached jet-engine levels. Cerza hugged the couple and lifted their arms in the air before Tartick said, “Where’s the champagne? That’s how it’s done, ladies and gentlemen.”

Will they get married at the festival? Cerza said it happened once, in 2006.

Cerza gave the bride away and guests threw celery and carrots instead of rice at the couple.