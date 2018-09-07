NFL bettors' guide to Week 1

That NFL schedule-maker is pretty clever. Instead of matching 2017 playoff teams against each other and getting logical contenders off on the wrong foot, there are no games left in Week One matching last season's postseason qualifiers.

However, teams that look to be on the rise to playoff status were saddled with tough opening games. We're talking about Houston opening at New England and San Francisco going to Minnesota. Also, the Los Angeles Chargers will get a major test right off the bat at home against defending AFC West champion Kansas City.

There's a lot new besides the controversial helmet rule. Seven new head coaches are in place. They include five rookies — Frank Reich (Colts), Matt Nagy (Bears), Steve Wilks (Cardinals), Matt Patricia (Lions) and Mike Vrabel (Titans). Head coaching retreads are Pat Shurmur (Giants) and Jon Gruden (Raiders).

There are starting quarterback changes galore — eight in all, plus Andrew Luck and Ryan Tannehill return from season-long injuries.

Five states have legalized sports betting, with 21 others moving in that direction.

Plenty to consider if you are planning to make some wagers this weekend. Here is a capsule look at Week One:

Game of the Day

Chiefs (10-6) at Chargers (9-7)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Chargers -3 1/2.

2017 against spread: Chiefs 10-7; Chargers 9-6-1.

Over/under: 48.

2017 times over/times under: Chiefs 8-9; Chargers 4/12.

The scoop: KC begins the Patrick Mahomes II era at quarterback after sending Alex Smith and his league-leading 104.7 passer rating on his way. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 10-3 against the Chargers. ... Chiefs are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against the Chargers.

Outlook: Bolts allowed 17 points per game last season, one good reason why they were under the number 12 times. Chiefs, 27-20.

Top attractions

Cowboys (9-7) at Panthers (11-6)

TV: Fox, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Panthers -3.

2017 against spread: Cowboys 8-7-1; Panthers 10-6-1.

Over/under: 43.

2017 times under/over: Cowboys 6/10; Panthers 10/7.

The scoop: Panthers are usually a good bet vs. the spread, although they were only 4-5 as a favorite and 2-4 as a home favorite last season. Like Marvin Lewis, Jason Garrett of Cowboys seems to have nine coaching lives. The Cowboys' first-team defense did not allow any points in the preseason.

Outlook: No suspension for Ezekiel Elliott this time and no excuses for Dallas. Panthers 20-17.

Bears (5-11) at Green Bay (7-9)

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Packers -8.

2017 against spread: Bears 9-6-1; Packers 7-9.

Over/under: 47.

2017 times under/over: Bears 4/11/1; Packers 11/5.

The scoop: Khalil Mack's first game with the Bears makes this one very interesting. He follows in long line of defensive beasts for Chicago -- Bulldog Turner, Butkus, Singletary and Urlacher. ... Matt Nagy makes coaching debut with Bears.... Aaron Rodgers, who missed nine games in 2017, is back and is a lot richer with new contract. ... Packers are 11-3 against the spread in the last 14 meetings with the Bears.

Outlook: Divisional matchup between rivals who have been facing each other since it was Curley Lambeau vs. George Halas. Packers, 24-23.

49ers (6-10) at Vikings (14-4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Vikings -6 1/2.

2017 against spread: 49ers 9-7; Vikings 11-7.

Over/under: 46.

2017 times under/over: 49ers 8/8; Vikings 9/9.

The scoop: Was Niners' 5-0 finish last season for real? ... The Niners were a good bet on the road last season, going 6-2 against the spread away from home ... Kirk Cousins makes first start at QB for Vikings. Just as important is return of RB Dalvin Cook, who played only first four in '17.

Outlook: Much improvement expected for Niners with Jimmy G, but opening at Minnesota is tough. Vikings, 23-9.

Texans (4-12) at Patriots (15-4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Patriots - 6 1/2.

2017 against spread: Texans 7-9; Patriots 12-7.

Over/under: 51.

2017 times over/under: Texans 7/8/1; Patriots 9/10.

The scoop: DeShaun Watson, J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus all return from injury so Texans expected to double their wins. ... With Watson, Texans had Pats beat at Gillette last September before late TD that should have been reviewed but wasn't. Pats were favored by 13 1/2 that time and won 36-33. ... Hard to believe that Pats, who were second in the league at 28.6 points per game, went under 10 times last season. ...

Outlook: Brady doesn't have Julian Edelman (suspension), Danny Amendola (signed with Dolphins) or Brandin Cooks (traded) to throw to any more, but he still has Gronk. New England, 31-28.

Best of the rest

Jaguars (12-7) at Giants (3-13)

TV: Fox, 1 p.m.

The line: Jaguars -3.

2017 against spread: Jaguars 11-8; Giants 7-9.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

2017 times over/under: Jaguars 9/10; Giants 6/10.

The scoop: Tom Coughlin, architect of Jaguars' revival as executive vice president, returns to Meadowlands, where he won two Super Bowls with the Giants, before he was forced out. Pat Shurmur debuts as coach, Saquon Barkley as RB and Odell Beckham Jr.. as richest man in East Rutheford, N.J. ... Two numbers to consider: Jags were 8-4 straight up as a favorite and 6-4 against the spread on the road.

Outlook: Doug Marrone's conservatism plays into Giants' hands. New York, 17-13.

Jets (5-11) at Lions (9-7)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 7:10 p.m.

The line: Lions -6 1/2.

2017 against spread: Jets 8-7-1; Lions 8-7-1.

Over/under: 45.

2017 times under/over: Jets 8/8; Lions 10-5-1.

The scoop: Rookie Sam Darnold starts for Jets, which will be followed with great interest by Josh Allen fans. ... After looking at Matt Patricia defenses with the Pats all those years, Gang Green gets him in his first game at Detroit's head coach. ... Jets have not been a very good road team and are particularly poor against the spread away from home.

Outlook: If Darnold is a smash hit, the Bills' brass will hear it. Detroit, 33-17.

Buccaneers (5-11) at Saints (12-6)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Saints -9 1/2.

2017 against spread: Bucs 6-9-1; Saints 9-9.

Over/under: 49 1/2.

2017 times over/under: Bucs 8/8; Saints 11/7.

The scoop: Divisional match, one of four on the schedule. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Tampa Bay, because of Jameis Winston's three-game suspension. ... Drew Brees has new backup and possible successor now in Teddy Bridgewater.

Outlook: Saints are 5-0 in their last five home games straight up, but that is a big number for them to cover. New Orleans, 31-24.

Rams (11-6) at Raiders (6-10)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 10:20 p.m.

The line: Rams -4.

2017 against spread: Rams 9-8; Raiders 9-6-1.

Over/under: 49 1/2.

2017 times under/over: Rams 10/6/1; Raiders 4/12.

The scoop: Jon Gruden back as Oakland coach after nine years in TV booth. Raiders had only 31 sacks with Mack last season. Rams signed Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and traded for Cooks, but will their dominance be as easy as it seems. ... Rams were No. 1 in scoring last year so no surprise that 10 games went over. ... Late shift in the line as Rams moved from 1 1/2 points to 4.

Outlook: It was only a year ago when Raiders were considered an up-and-coming team. Mack trade took a lot of steam out of Silver and Black. Rams, 27-10.

Seahawks (9-7) at Broncos (5-11)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Broncos -3.

2017 against spread: Seahawks 6-9-1; Broncos 4-11-1.

Over/under: 43.

2017 times over/under: Seahawks 7/9; Broncos 8/7/1.

The scoop: New Denver QB Case Keenum will be hard-pressed to repeat his career year with Vikings. Chad Kelly, Jim's nephew, is the backup after John Elway cleaned out the QB room at Mile High. ... The Broncos opened as a one-point favorite and are up to three points.

Outlook: Broncos were more dangerous against the spread than in real points last season. Seattle, 20-13.

Bills (9-8) at Ravens (9-7)

TV: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Ravens -7 1/2.

2017 against spread: Bills 9-6-2; Ravens 8-7-1.

Over/under: 40 1/2.

2017 times under/over: Bills 8/9; Ravens 9/6/1.

The scoop: Bills visit the scene of the miracle finish by Bengals that ended Buffalo playoff drought. Time to pardon Nathan Peterman for his five INTs in his debut. Bills have to deal with a new Baltimore receiving corps with Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead.

Outlook: You can bet Ravens' LB Terrell Suggs studied the game tape of the Bills' OL in action in preseason. Baltimore, 21-9.

Titans (10-8) at Dolphins (6-10)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Titans -1 1/2.

2017 against spread: Titans 9-8-1; Dolphins 5-9-2.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

2017 times under/over: Titans 10/8; Dolphins 8/8.

The scoop: New Titans coach Mike Vrabel gets his first test. Former Bills coach Mike Mularkey lost his job with Titans despite making playoffs and getting win against the Chiefs. ... Ryan Tannehill is back at quarterback for Miami after missing 2017. ... Miami went under the first five games last season.

Outlook: Fish go to ground game with Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake. Dolphins, 20-17, in Miami heat.

Bengals (7-9) at Colts (4-12)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Colts -3.

2017 against spread: Bengals 7-9; Colts 8-8.

Over/under: 48 1/2.

2017 times over/under: Bengals 7/6/3; Colts 6/10.

The scoop: Good guy Frank Reich, a hero of The Comeback Game with the Bills, makes debut as a head coach with Colts. Andrew Luck starts first game for Indy since 2016. ... Cincy D-line, QB Andy Dalton and WR A.J. Green looked awfully good at times in preseason. ... The Colts were a solid under play last season and have gone under in 11 of their last 13 home games. The total has inched upward this week

Outlook: Vegas showing a lot of faith in Reich and Luck, but Cincinnati, 27-21.

Steelers (13-4) at Browns (0-16)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Steelers -4

2017 against spread: Steelers 7-10; Browns 4-12.

Over/under: 46.

2017 times over/under: Steelers 7/10; Browns 7/9.

The scoop: Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin is 19-3 against Cleveland but won by only three and four over the Browns last season. Cleveland has lost 13 straight season openers. ... Tyrod Taylor starts with Baker Mayfield in the wings for new-look Browns. ... LeVeon Bell's saga has overwhelmed any other story involving the Steelers. ... Keep an eye on this line. After opening with Steelers at 7 1/2, it has plummeted to four.

Outlook: Winless Browns tantalized their backers by winning four times against the spread last season and blowing a chance to cover at least four other times. Tyrod won't give Steelers any gifts. Pittsburgh, 20-16.

Dog of the day

Redskins (7-9) at Cardinals (8-8)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Redskins -1

2017 against spread: Redskins 7-9; Cardinals 6-9-1.

Over/under: 44.

2017 times over/under: Redskins 7/8/1; Cardinals 6/10.

The scoop: Alex Smith vs. Sam Bradford in QB duel. Smith is new QB for Jay Gruden and Redskins. Bradford keeps seat warm as Arizona QB until Josh Rosen is ready. ... Arizona is 5-2 straight up in its last seven at home.

Outlook: Combined over/under of wins for Gruden Brothers is 10. Arizona 24-20.