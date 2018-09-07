MITCHELL, Philip W., Jr.

MITCHELL - Philip W., Jr. September 5, 2018. Loving life partner of Patricia A. Bona; cherished stepfather of Mark (Dewi) Bona; devoted son of the late Philip W., Sr. and Marilyn Mitchell; dear brother of Margaret M. Baran, Susan DiCenso and John P. (Sylwana) Mitchell; also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 1-3 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 3 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.