MILLIRON, Ellen (McGee)

Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Robert Milliron. She was born in Westfield, NY on January 2nd and was the official New Year's baby for the year. Her greatest joy was her family. She was the proud and dearly loved mother of five daughters and three sons, Kathleen (TImothy) McAvey, Christine (Thomas) Veith, Margaret (late George Zornick) Milliron, Patricia (Robert) Mertens, Robert, Elizabeth (late Gene) Porter, James Milliron (Judy Cooney) and Jeffrey (Lindsey) Milliron. Also survived by her sister, Alyce (late Monty) Peterson, of Westfield, NY, thirteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 7th at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., 14216. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial Donations to Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, 84 Parkside, Buffalo, NY 14214 or to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.