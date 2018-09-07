HOUSE, Edward A., Jr.

HOUSE - Edward A., Jr. Age 94, of Shrewsbury and former longtime resident of Rochester, New York died peacefully at his home with his family at his side. He was the husband of Barbara R. (Rice) House. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel at Southgate, 30 South Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will be in the Quaker Cemetery, 729 Quaker Road, Scottsville, NY on September 24, 2018. Lieu of flowers donations in Edwards name may be made to the "Residents Appreciation Fund" at 30 Julio Dr. Shrewsbury, MA 01545. For more information, please visit. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com