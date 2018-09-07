Historian to give slideshow about Crystal Beach Amusement Park

The history of Crystal Beach Amusement Park will take center stage at this month's meeting of the Historical Association of Lewiston.

Rose Ann Hirsch's talk, "One Hundred and One Years of Crystal Beach,” will include a slideshow with photographs and post cards of the amusement park, which closed in 1989. The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.

Hirsch, a Niagara Falls resident, is an amusement park historian and author of three books and numerous articles on Crystal Beach. She also went there as a child, screaming on the Comet and giant roller coasters and being spooked at the Laff in the Dark attraction.

