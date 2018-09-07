GUAMBANA, Janet (Kocic)

GUAMBANA - Janet (nee Kocic)

September 5, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Victor Guambana; dearest mother of Alex (Sara); grandmother of Grace and Holden; daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (nee Maglich) Kocic; sister of Linda (Jacques) Mueller and Pamela (Sal) Giardina. Visitation at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Saturday 9-11 AM with a Chapel Service starting at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Buffalo SPCA.