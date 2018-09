Cockaigne Resort reopens

Cockaigne is reawakening in Chautauqua County, seven years after a fire forced the ski area to shut down. Rex Butcher, the majority owner and CEO, and his partners, Adam Pirtz and Isaac Gratto, have launched a $6.2 million comeback. Skiing and snowboarding will return, starting this year. But the new owners want to make Cockaigne a year-round destination, not dependent solely on the winter months.