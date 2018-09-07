FRASER, Donna M. (Erickson)

Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Eden, NY, September 5, 2018. Devoted wife of late Raymond L. Loving mother of Douglas and Stuart (Heather) Fraser. Sister of late Susan Regan and David Erickson. Grandmother of two. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 10th at 11 AM in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 N. Boston Rd., Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo.

