Share this article

print logo
Olivia Cinquino, 17, enjoys thrift shopping for items such as the jacket and jeans shown here. She was photographed outside Amherst Central High School, where she is a senior. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Fashion Friday: High school senior, thrift store shopper

| Published

Name: Olivia Cinquino, 17.

Who she is: Daughter of Joy Testa Cinquino and David Cinquino. Senior at Amherst Central High School. Co-captain of the girls’ varsity field hockey team. Member of the Photography Club and Ski Club. Restaurant hostess.

What she is wearing: Thrifted St. John’s Bay lightweight jacket purchased for $6 and American Eagle black jeans purchased for $5 at Savers Thrift Shop in the Town of Tonawanda; T-shirt from PacSun, $30; Calvin Klein Jeans-brand sneakers, $30, from Burlington. Gucci eyewear from Council Eye Care, Transitown Plaza, Clarence.

Signature pieces: Handmade beaded bracelets. Sneakers. She loves all kinds of sneakers and wears them often.

Fashion statement: What she wears depends on her mood, Olivia said. “I like comfortable clothes. I haven’t been thrifting that long – maybe one or two years. I saw people doing it online. I thought it looked kind of fun,” she said.

Some of her best finds from Goodwill and Savers include a white Calvin Klein down jacket for $6; white Reeboks for $10; a North Face fleece for $5, and some Tommy Hilfiger brand items. She also has shopped locally at Plato’s Closet.

Last thing she bought: New Nike Air Max Axis sneakers from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

In the market for: A pair of white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

A collection of her footwear. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

 

Her sneakers. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

 

Her handmade beaded bracelets. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

 

Susan Martin – Susan Martin is Home & Style editor at The Buffalo News. She is a native of Western New York and graduated from St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University.
There are no comments - be the first to comment