Fashion Friday: High school senior, thrift store shopper

Name: Olivia Cinquino, 17.

Who she is: Daughter of Joy Testa Cinquino and David Cinquino. Senior at Amherst Central High School. Co-captain of the girls’ varsity field hockey team. Member of the Photography Club and Ski Club. Restaurant hostess.

What she is wearing: Thrifted St. John’s Bay lightweight jacket purchased for $6 and American Eagle black jeans purchased for $5 at Savers Thrift Shop in the Town of Tonawanda; T-shirt from PacSun, $30; Calvin Klein Jeans-brand sneakers, $30, from Burlington. Gucci eyewear from Council Eye Care, Transitown Plaza, Clarence.

Signature pieces: Handmade beaded bracelets. Sneakers. She loves all kinds of sneakers and wears them often.

Fashion statement: What she wears depends on her mood, Olivia said. “I like comfortable clothes. I haven’t been thrifting that long – maybe one or two years. I saw people doing it online. I thought it looked kind of fun,” she said.

Some of her best finds from Goodwill and Savers include a white Calvin Klein down jacket for $6; white Reeboks for $10; a North Face fleece for $5, and some Tommy Hilfiger brand items. She also has shopped locally at Plato’s Closet.

Last thing she bought: New Nike Air Max Axis sneakers from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

In the market for: A pair of white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.