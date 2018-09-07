Daniel 'Dutch' Cole, 93, sales executive and sailing enthusiast

Feb. 4, 1925 – Aug. 30, 2018

Daniel “Dutch” Cole, a retired sales executive and sailing enthusiast, died Aug. 30 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was 93.

Born in Buffalo, he was the son of the automotive editor at the Buffalo Courier-Express and the grandson of a tailor who pioneered ready-to-wear men’s suits.

He attended School 54 and Nichols School, then enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He became an officer, trained as a pilot, then served as an engineer stateside.

Returning from service, he attended the University of Pittsburgh, then returned to Buffalo and began a career in sales at Franklin-Cowan Paper Co., later Seneca Paper Co. He retired as executive vice president of sales in 1990.

He was 8 years old when he acquired his first sailboat, a gift from his grandmother, and he went on to sail and race throughout the Great Lakes.

“It was about winning,” his daughter Cynthia said, “but it was more about being on the water. His raison d’etre in life was to be on a boat. It was what he loved more than anything.”

For years, he cruised and raced a Knarr sailboat, then switched to a Lyman boat in the 1980s. He continued boating until a few years ago.

He was a member of the Buffalo Yacht Club, the Buffalo Canoe Club and the Bertie Bay Yacht Club. He was a founder and commodore of the Royal Vicars Yacht Club.

He also enjoyed fishing, skiing and golf. He was a member of the Cherry Hill Golf Club, the Cambria Hunt Club and the Concord Ski Club. He served on the board of the Pythonga Fish and Game Club in Quebec, where he spent many summers.

He also was a board member at the Park School and Beaver Meadow Audubon Center.

He was a youth hockey coach, coaching teams at the Park School, and served as a volunteer reader in the Buffalo Schools.

He acquired his nickname, Dutch, as a boy after his parents vacationed in Holland and brought home a pair of wooden shoes, which he then wore while playing with his friends.

A longtime Grand Island and Buffalo resident, in recent years he spent summers in Abino Hills, Ont., and winters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

He was married in 1948 to the former Jane Reed, a dedicated naturalist who had been board president at Beaver Meadow. She died in 2001. He was remarried in 2003 to the former Ruth “Dufie” Knight.

In addition to his daughter, survivors include a son, John; two step-daughters, Barbara Evans and Susan Blair; a step-son, Barton Schneider; a sister, Marion “Polly” Clancey; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were private.