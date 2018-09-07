Cuomo campaign hits airwaves with ad targeting Western New York Democrats

ALBANY – In a final pitch to Buffalo-area Democrats, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is spending at least $100,000 from his campaign account in the first and only customized television advertising appeal in advance of the Sept. 13 gubernatorial primary contest against challenger Cynthia Nixon.

The 30-second ad now airing will run through primary day on Thursday.

It boasts of major accomplishments the ad says Cuomo has pushed through for the region during his eight years in office – including Canalside, expansion of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and helping to keep the Buffalo Bills in the region.

The ad does not mention the state’s single biggest funding outlay during Cuomo's time in office: the $750 million investment in the solar plant at RiverBend, the contract for which led to bid rigging convictions and guilty pleas of people close to Cuomo earlier this summer.

The new ad also prominently features photos of Cuomo with “Western New York native” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is facing a sharply contested primary of her own against Brooklyn City Council Member Jumaane Williams.

“Vote Cuomo and Hochul on September 13. The best is yet to come for Western New York," the narrator of the ad states.

The Cuomo campaign would say only that the ad will cost somewhere in the six figures. Similar regional-specific ads also are beginning in Rochester, Syracuse and Troy.

The governor has been ahead of Nixon in upstate in a couple of recent polls, but in recent years he has fared worse with all voters upstate in a variety of indicators -- including job performance, approval rating and direction of the state -- as compared with downstate voters. The primary race between Cuomo and Nixon has been largely focused in New York City, where slightly more than half the Democratic votes will come from in next week’s primary.

The governor’s campaign has been on an aggressive spending spree the past few months. His campaign bank account has gone from $31 million in July to $16 million as of last week, according to filings with the state elections board. Most of the money has gone for TV ads.

In addition, the governor has been spreading announcements about big state funding initiatives throughout the state and state agencies are aggressively promoting a hodge-podge of touted accomplishments by the governor.

The governor, a once regular visitor to Buffalo, has visited Erie County just once this year. It is uncertain if he, or Nixon, will take their campaigns to the area before Thursday.