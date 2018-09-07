CHWOJDAK, Margaret (Sosnowski)

September 4, 2018. Beloved wife of David Chwojdak. Loving mother of the late Angela Chwojdak. Dear Sister of Robert (Sharon and late Dorothy), late Joseph, late Howard (Marie) and Late Donald Sosnowski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday from 4-8PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church Monday at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Please share your online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com