Cher - the 'Goddess of Pop' - books stop in Buffalo

We'll hold off on the "turn back time" quips, but the "Goddess of Pop" is heading to Buffalo.

Legendary recording artist Cher has announced that her Here We Go Again Tour will play KeyBank Center at 8 p.m. April 26, 2019. Tickets will go on sale at noon Sept. 14 and run from $37.95 to $197.95. Tickets will be available online through LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by phone at (888) 223-6000.

Citi card members have an opportunity for presale tickets beginning Sept. 12, with further details here.

The 72-year-old megastar has played Buffalo in the past - 1998 for Kissmas Bash, 2003 in HSBC Arena and most recently, 2014 at First Niagara Center, but perhaps the coolest story of Cher's Buffalo visits dates much earlier. It's the focus of Sean Kirst's column from last summer, which delves into how Cher and her late husband, Gregg Allman, unexpectedly dropped by a Canisius High School assembly in 1976.

Read that wild tale, below.

The artist born as Cherilyn Sarkisian - but known better by her four-letter stage name - will release a new album of Abba covers, called "Dancing Queen," on Sept. 28. Read a New York Times feature on Cher, here.

See photos from Cher's two most recent performances in Buffalo, here.

