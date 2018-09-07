CAMPBELL, Thomas M.

CAMPBELL - Thomas M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 2, 2018; loving father of Kristen (Brian) Schroeder; fond step-father of Danielle (Jeffrey) Bishop; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Tyler, Dominique and Daija; loving son of the late James and Jean Campbell; dear brother of William Campbell, Judith (Kevin) Adgate and the late James Campbell, Jr.; former husband of Donna Perry; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-4 PM. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com