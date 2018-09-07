One-on-One Coverage: Brandon Beane on roster turnover, Allen and more

As Brandon Beane begins his second season as general manager of the Buffalo Bills, he finds himself with a much higher profile.

Although they've worked closely together, Beane no longer is seen as the guy who followed coach Sean McDermott from the Carolina Panthers, where they worked together for six years while McDermott was defensive coordinator and Beane was in the front office.

Beane made a major splash in the first NFL draft he oversaw by coming away with a projected franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, and a linebacker expected to have an immediate impact, Tremaine Edmunds. He has put the roster through a major overhaul and more changes will come as cap space increases dramatically next year.

Among the topics Beane covered in the debut of "One-on-One Coverage" — a weekly feature during the NFL season in which The Buffalo News interviews a key person connected with the Bills, Western New York or the league in general — are the differences between assisting GMs, as he did in Carolina, and running the show; his relationship with McDermott; the issues created by a huge accumulation of dead-cap money; and the approach to this year's college-scouting season after focusing on QBs in 2017.

The Buffalo News: After a year on the job, what has been the biggest adjustment to being the guy who makes the roster moves rather than supporting the guy who makes the moves?

Brandon Beane: I think you've got to take your listening to another level. When you're second in charge or third in charge, or wherever you are in the order, you're always listening to what other people are saying. But if you feel strongly about something, you're trying to make sure the general manager hears that and giving him a reason behind it. You're trying to tell a Dave Gettleman (the former Panthers GM now in the same role with the Giants), a Marty Hurney (the current Panthers GM who gave Beane his start in player personnel during a previous stint with the team), 'This is why I feel ...'

Now, you've got to make sure — even though in your head you've done your research on whatever this player is or made a decision — you don't just throw that out there because it can influence the room. When you're the GM, it definitely carries more weight and, fortunately, I saw that when I saw Marty or Dave jumped out there quick. It's natural to do that, and so you try to remind yourself to let everybody speak. And don't just be hearing them talk with your mind made up. You've got to remind yourself to listen. That's probably the thing I've tried to focus on the most as I go into meetings with coaches, with scouts, whoever.

BN: Your roster has had massive turnover, to say the least. When you took this job, did you anticipate that it was going to be that extreme an overhaul?

BB: Not as much, but I didn't know, either. I was open to it, but I didn't come in and think, "Hey, we're just going to make a bunch of changes." What I said was, "All right, these are the cap things we have to get fixed." And I knew that would take two years at least. Some moves take someone else to accept a trade or whatever we needed to do to assist the cap with that, when you're talking about contracts that you trade with guaranteed money. There were players that I looked at when I took this job that, "If we don't want to keep this guy, where are going to send him to?" And you also want to make sure you're getting fair compensation back. Don't just throw him out to throw him out. Make sure it makes sense for you.

And then the other part is, you know who most of these players are (as players), but you don't see behind the mask. You see the guys running around and you've got your grades on them as players, but you haven't met them as people, watched what their daily habits are. How much time do they put in the film room? What do their coaches think about them? What do their teammates think about them? What does the equipment guy think about them? That is very important here, as you figured out, and that's where I knew Sean and I would be linked from our conversations. Culture matters.

Some of the guys that are not here are still good players that are going to play in the league. They just weren't a scheme fit for what we're doing. So there's various reasons we parted ways with guys, but I didn't come in and say, "Hey, we've got to turn over half the roster, two thirds." If we only needed to turn over five players to go win games and build a team for sustained success, that's what we would have done.

BN: If you could draw up the ideal "McBeane" player, what are his traits?

BB: First of all, he loves ball. He loves every part of ball. He walks in here with a smile on his face that he's playing a kid's game. He treats people with respect. And that's not just the coaches or the owners or me or Sean. He's going to work his butt off to be the best version of himself he can be. He's a good teammate and guys want to be around him.

You can be really good at your craft and make plays and there are guys in the league that are doing it, but if people don't want to be around you, be next to your locker, you're a pain in the butt to the kitchen staff, the trainers, it drains. It takes energy away from what we're doing and, in the end, it's generally not worth it. I've seen guys that are good players, can be Pro Bowl players, but they don't help the team concept and we want guys that care about the we and not the me.

BN: At more than $50 million, you have twice as much dead-cap money compared to any other team in the NFL. From your standpoint, what does that mean? How is that managed?

BB: That was all in this plan, back when I interviewed for the job. Again, you've got an idea of how it's going to work, but you never know when you're going to make certain moves and certain players you don't know (about) yet. Maybe it's a guy that we ended up moving that I hoped we didn't need to move, but we did. Once we started making these moves and things started falling in place, (you say), "I wanted to go ahead and take this hit this year, in 2018, to clean the slate." And I found that we're almost there, which is really going to open it up for 2019 and beyond.

You look at even Eric Wood's unfortunate situation. We could have pushed some of that money off. Part of what we were waiting on (before his release) was to see how free agency went, how many draft picks we ended up with and the rookie pool and then we've got to (decide), "Can we eat all of Eric's money and take (the dead-cap hit) now? Or do we need to push some of it into '19?" And we were able to move things around and get it done to eat all of his (money) now. And while it's painful now, I wanted to just be done with it, wipe the slate clean and not have a bunch of dead money still hanging out in '19 and '20.

BN: With that in mind, how does having so much more cap room in 2019 impact your evaluation of potential free agents?

BB: We're still not going to go out there and be the big spenders. I've told you, over and over, as long as I'm here, we're going to try to build this through the draft. But sometimes there are players out there that you have a good feel that you say, "You know what? I am going to try and get this guy. We really need that."

It allows you the flexibility (to say), "If I really need this guy, I've got this space and, OK, maybe I'll pay a little bit more. But I know I've got it and it's one less thing I'm worried about in the draft." Whereas, this year we were really, "We can't go over (budget) here, we've just got to go onto the next guy." We lost some battles that maybe, if we had more flexibility, we could have won as we approached certain guys. Sometimes the money is the same (as another team is offering), so what's the next variable? Well, if you can tweak it a little bit more or put more money in the first year, whatever, to give you an edge, that's what this extra cap space helps in my mind.

BN: Last year, it seemed like the only conversation about scouting for you guys was about finding a franchise quarterback. On the assumption that you know you have your guy in Josh Allen, how does having that resolved affect how you'll allocate scouting resources this fall and leading up to next year's draft?

BB: It won't change it a lot. It really won't. We'll still take a peek. We might not get to as many live games. You know, I tried to get to as many live games as I could as these quarterbacks that were all starting to stand out as the fall went along, and we probably got more eyes on live looks for these guys because you can't draft a quarterback without live looks. So, from that point, we may be able to say, "Hey, we've already got two live looks on this quarterback. We can wait until he's at the Senior Bowl or we can get him in the Combine and a private workout."

But we'll still scout the quarterbacks and know who they are and know what they can do. By the time the scouting season picks up in January, February, with the all-star games, the Combine, pro days, we'll get eyes on all the guys that will potentially be drafted anywhere in the draft.

'I'm thrilled with Josh'

BN: How does it feel to have the fact you made Josh Allen the seventh overall pick permanently attached to your resume?

BB: You know, I'm thrilled with Josh. We wouldn't have made that investment if we didn't believe in him and to date he hasn't shown me anything where I'm second-guessing it. He hasn't done anything in the league yet. Neither have I, to be honest with you. But I like who he is as a person, I like his makeup, I like what I've seen.

I see a guy that walks around here with confidence, even though he's a rookie. He understands he's a rookie and he bows down to the vets and I see a guy who has earned — and is still earning — a lot of stripes and stars with the vets that matter on this team. But I'm sure they're still wondering how will he transition into the regular season.

You never know how it's going to unfold. I'm looking forward to, whenever his opportunity is to get on the field, to see what he can do.

BN: What went through your mind during the conversation you had with Josh the day of the draft, when those racists tweets that he posted when he was a teenager suddenly surfaced?

BB: Listen, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't shook that morning when that stuff broke, because I and we had done so much on, not just Josh but the other guys, too. Spending the time with Josh at the Senior Bowl and spending the time with him for over a day in Laramie (Wyoming) and reading his interviews. I went back and watched some of his press conferences at Wyoming. How does he handle questions? How does he talk? What's his demeanor? I promise you, I almost knew how he chews gum. That's because I feel that position is that important that you do have to take it to another level.

So when that broke, it was like getting hit across the jaw and never seeing it coming. And after you get back on your feet, (you say), "All right, there's only one way we can do this. We're going to have some very candid conversations and we're going to hear it out. And I'm either going to strike him off the board or I'm going to leave him right where he's at." And we went through that process. When I got off the phone (with Allen), I was convicted that that was stupid stuff that he definitely regretted. I said at my press conference, thank God there wasn't social media when I was 14 or 15. I wasn't making excuses for him, but it was a hard lesson and I wasn't going to strike him off of our board for something that ... I've done things that I'm very ashamed of, even past 14 and 15.

BN: It was sort of backwards, the way the Bills hired you and Sean, because he was hired before you. Usually, the GM's in place when the head coach comes in, but a lot of us assumed you were already in lock-step because of those six years you spent working together in Carolina.

BB: I was hired before we had our first conversation on what it's going to be like (working together). And at that point, I talked to him about things that I look for in a coach and things that I had in my book when I interviewed that I talked with the Pegulas about that I think separates good head coaches and not, and how you build a team and things like that. So I started talking to (McDermott) and, in reality, we saw it very similar in a lot of ways.

One of the things I asked him was, "Are you calling the defense?" He said, "No, Leslie (Frazier) will be calling the defense, Rick Dennison's calling the offense." A head coach, to me, needs to worry about everything. Don't just only show up in the defensive meetings. How much are going to participate in special teams? I really believe it's important to have good special teams and as we talked, we both said, "Hey, we want to be good there. We've got to keep some guys who may not be as good line-of-scrimmage players." I was happy to hear that Sean was going to focus on all three phases.

We never went through that in Carolina. I know people assume we kind of did this whole thing where ... we never one day said, "Maybe you and I will be a head coach and GM on the same team." That never came up. We both talked about things like building a club, how you would do things. But we never said, "Hey, maybe, this Super Bowl year we can both go to team X that's struggling." We never did that.

BN: But even then, did you feel you had something between you that you knew, once you accepted this job, was going to bond you?

BB: I knew he was a hard worker, I knew he cared. I'm always going to say I'm the most competitive guy there is, but I knew he was right there with me. And he's probably going to tell you the other way. And I knew he was smart. I knew he could look at big picture, because sometimes I would have conversations with him. I've had them with coordinators and they only care about their side of the ball and they don't understand if the other person's side of the ball is better, that helps your side of the ball. And many a coordinator will not look there. Sean understood it. You run the ball better on offense, your defense is on the field less.

I knew enough about Sean and how he was wired that he was going to be a good head coach, wherever he landed.

BN: Who's guiding voice do you hear in your head, if not every day, most days?

BB: I don't know if it's a single voice. If we're sitting in the draft room, talking stuff, I hear Dave Gettleman. I hear his Boston accent. "Con-ah," when he's talking about a corner. "What kind of con-ah is he?" Or, "We've got to get us a con-ah!' Just things like that. I had way more conversations with Dave about personnel than I did with Marty Hurney.

When I think about relationships and leadership and knowing how to talk to people in turmoil, that was Marty. I was around a lot of conversations, either in them with him or him telling me what's going on behind the scenes to give me a heads-up or see if I know anything. When you sign up to be a GM, when you come in this office every day, at least 50 percent of what I do I didn't expect to do when I got out of my car. There's many days I've said, "Hey, I've got to watch X, X and X players or teams." And I never got the clicker in my hand because you're dealing with things and putting out fires. And Marty was a stallion, and I'm sure he (still) is down there, at seeing the big picture and knowing how to get onto you but circle back and pat you on the butt. Just really big in the culture and things like that. He didn't talk it. Marty doesn't believe in slogans and things like that, but he lives it.

Receiver 'still a work in progress'

BN: How bothered are you that your schedule is so front-loaded with road games?

BB: I honestly just worry about playing the schedule. There was a year, in Carolina, when I worried too much about the schedule. It can be a distraction. We knew who all our opponents were and you know they're going to fall in some form and you don't get to choose how they are. And a lot of times, things fall out, they may be a blessing. You may play a team and their two Pro Bowl guys are out that game. And even though it's two in a row on the road or some hot game somewhere or a cold game or a crazy weather game, well, maybe it's a blessing.

People always say, "This is the 15th-hardest schedule ... 30th-hardest schedule." That's for a lot of the talking heads and the fans. I just look at it as, we've got to play all those road games. If they tell us we've got to play eight in a row on the road and eight at home, then you do that or vice versa.

BN: The situation at wide receiver looks shaky, at least from the outside. What's your take?

BB: It's still a work in progress. In fairness to that group and that room, there's some talent in there. And they couldn't help that we made the decision to make these quarterback changes and we've got a new offensive coordinator, so it's a new system. Playing receiver is hard, because you've got to know multiple positions and we've got a new system so it's like learning a different language if you haven't been in it before. You know English, but you don't know Spanish. Go learn Spanish and then talk it fast.

So what happens is, you get guys that rely on speed, but if they don't know what they're doing, that speed, you don't see 4.4. I think they will continue to get better, but they definitely have not arrived. I like the room, though. The guys are working hard and I think it will get better. Like I've said before, there are teams that made it to the Super Bowl without Pro Bowl wide receivers. You look at Carolina. You remember who our starters were? Ted Ginn and Philly Brown. The whole season, not just late in the year. The No. 3 receiver was Jerricho Cotchery, who was winding down his career, and the fourth guy was a rookie named Devin Funchess, who has now stepped up. That group didn't scare anybody, but they worked hard, they got better.

I know Cam Newton was the MVP that year, but he didn't put up MVP numbers. They all of a sudden hit this hot streak starting in Seattle, like Week 5 or something. And then it was like, "Hey, we got this and got rolling." We're still a work in progress there, but I like what (receivers coach) Terry Robiskie and (offensive assistant) Chad Hall are doing in that room. I think we're getting better, but we're definitely not a finished product.